VIJAYAWADA: Union minister for urban development M Venkaiah Naidu has asked the urban local bodies (ULB) to improve their performance or perish in the new scheme of things.

Reviewing the performance of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) regarding the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) here Saturday, he said that the civic body could spend only about 44 per cent of its committed share for implementing various JNNURM projects, resulting in under-performance. He said: “This kind of urban governance will not enable the country to convert the challenges of urbanisation into an opportunity.”

The minister further said that the Union government, led by Narendra Modi, had identified urban development as a priority sector. The state/UT governments and urban local bodies have to ‘opt for a paradigm shift in urban governance’.

Venkaiah Naidu voiced a serious concern over VMC being able to complete only six of the 20 projects sanctioned to it under JNNURM that was implemented during 2005-2014. These projects were sanctioned at a total cost of Rs 1,624 crore which was later revised to Rs.1,338 crore in view of the VMC’s inability to mobilise its share of resources.

He said out of the corporation’s share of Rs 386 crore in the revised cost estimates, VMC could so far spend only Rs 172 crore which was just about 44 per cent of its committed share over the past nine years, resulting in poor performance under JNNURM.

Observing that the VMC did not raise taxes for over 10 years, Venkaiah Naidu urged the mayor, MPs, MLAs and officials, who attended the review meeting, to take steps to increase the revenue base of the corporation without which the growing needs of urbanisation could not be addressed properly. He said that the people would be willing to pay for services if quality services were assured to them.

Venkaiah Naidu also emphasised upon the need to ensure transparency and people’s participation in urban development and governance by making public the resources collected, details of works to be taken up and additional resources required.

The Union urban development minister told the elected representatives and officials that the success of the new urban development initiatives would be possible only if the state/UT governments and urban local bodies become pro-active in respect of urban governance reforms and empowering of urban local bodies and capacity building for effective planning and execution of urban development initiatives.

Municipal administration minister of Andhra Pradesh P Narayana attended the review meeting where the performance of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) was also reviewed.