VIJAYAWADA: A rousing welcome for grand master Lalith Babu was accorded at his residence by his family members, friends and students of Global Chess Academy students for the achievement in Chess Olympiad here Sunday for having won the Bronze medal at Tromso recently. “He surprised everyone by winning the bronze medal. India has been playing chess Olympiad since Moscow 1956 and this is our best ever showing so far,” his coach G Murali said.

Global Chess Academy Secretary Shaik Khasim and Grand Master Abhijet Kunte were among those who were present on the occasion.