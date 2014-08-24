VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister of state for commerce and industry Nirmala Sitaraman has promised that the government would help the manufacturing business endeavours in getting more innovative for developing their market research capabilities and compete with the manufacturers of the other countries.

She laid the foundation stone of the Information Technology Towers at Vizag Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Duvvada here Saturday, as part of the government’s initiative to promote IT industry in Tier-II cities.

The Towers will be a built in an area of 1.09 lakh square feet along with 30,000 square feet of disaster recovery area.

World-class building of level-four status with six floors, including one floor for plug and play facility, will also be constructed.

Addressing the mediamen later, Sitaraman said that the Narendra Modi government was planning of devising policies to make the SEZs in the country more productive economically now that the SEZs had not performed to their full potential in the past decade.

“As of now, there are 564 approved SEZs in the country of which 388 have been notified and 192 are operational. The investment in these SEZs has been more than `3 lakh crore and their exports account to nearly `5 lakh crore. They are offering employment to 12,70,000 people,” she informed.

Coming to the region of SEZs in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, she said that there are 109 approved SEZs of which 72 have been notified and 45 are operational with 3,818 units in them. “While the country as a whole has shown growth of 4 per cent in exports, this region has shown a growth of 21 per cent,” she said.