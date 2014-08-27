'Be a Part of Stock Trading'
By Express News Service | Published: 27th August 2014 06:00 AM |
Last Updated: 27th August 2014 04:25 AM
VIJAYAWADA: Aditya Birla Money area manager PV Phani Narasimha Rao delivered a guest lecture on ‘Stock market operations’ to the students of KLU Business School on the college premises here Tuesday. He said that stock market plays an important role in the growth of the country’s economy. Narasimha Rao advised the students to actively participate in stock market operations for better understanding of theoretical concepts.