TIRUPATI: The Ashtottara Linga mandapam, an ancient structure inside the temple complex of the famous Lord Vayulingeswara Swamy temple in Srikalahasti, developed cracks on its roof and began crumbling on Friday night.

The mandapam, which is located immediately after entering the main temple of Lord Shiva was built more than thousand years ago.

The small structure has its own significance as it has witnessed the performing of the ritual (ashtottara linga puja) for several centuries. The temple queue passes close to this mandapam.