HYDERABAD: In order to get the party high command’s nod for the new committees at all levels of the APCC, State party chief N Raghuveera Reddy on Wednesday went to Delhi on a two-day tour. Reddy, who is on the mission to revive the party, which is in a moribund state in AP after its humiliating drubbing in the general polls, is learnt to have prepared the party’s State executive body with those names suggested by party workers during his recent interaction with them, in the course of holding broad-based meetings of the Congress activists across the State.

“The list of party panels is being prepared to give suitable positions to the party’s loyal workers. We are also giving due representation to people from all sections of society in the new panels of the party,” Raghuveera told Express. He said the party was moving ahead with a sole objective of strengthening the party from grassroots level by undertaking agitations on the failures of the TDP government.

Reddy said the party leadership is planning to appoint three observers for effecting changes in the party executives and behave responsibly on important problems, being faced by the people.