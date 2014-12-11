VIJAYAWADA: Superintendent of the government general hospital, Vijayawada, Dr U Surya Kumari was at her wit’s end when ministers Kamineni Srinivas (Medical and Health) and Ravela Kishore Babu (Social Welfare) made a surprise inspection of the hospital Wednesday.

For the two ministers, the surprise inspection ended in a surprise to them as the word regarding their arrival somehow reached the staff.

The superintendent of the hospital came out with her staff to receive the ministers as she probably could not think of staying in her office when the ministers got off from their vehicles and entered the hospital.

But, her appearance outside to receive the ministers annoyed Srinivas who wanted his visit to be a surprise. He confronted the superintendent and asked her how she got the wind of his visit and besides why she was outside waiting for him, ignoring her duty. Surya Kumari was at a loss for words when Srinivas found fault with her for welcoming him to the hospital.

Later, the ministers went round the hospital and spent time with Peetala Krishnaveni, a second year nursing student from Nuzvid, who has been admitted to the hospital with some ailment.

After speaking to her, the Social Welfare minister told her parents that the government would take care of her medical requirements and that she would be given best possible treatment.

Then, turning to the social welfare department officials, the minister wanted them to take steps so that the students who live in hostels are given the best possible medicare.

He suggested to them to maintain a book on the health condition of each student and see that measures are taken for restoration of health if any student is complaining about any problem.

The minister asked the superintendent to keep the hospital premises neat and tidy and ensure that safe drinking water is made available to all the patients.