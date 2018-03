HYDERABAD: The Telugu Association of North America has announced Gidugu Rama Murthy Smaraka Telugu Bhasha Puraskaram-2014 for Acharya Ravva Srihari. The citation will be presented to Srihari at Janapada Kalotsavams to be held in Nellore on Dec 18, according to TANA president Mohan Nannapaneni. Srihari brought out several dictionaries in Telugu. ENS