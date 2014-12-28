Tuberculosis is one of the major concern at the moment with a spurt in the number of cases in the last few years. Despite the rise in TB cases, there is a lack of awareness on this contagious disease. To provide a better perspective, Dr Viswnath Gella, consultant pulmonologist at Continental Hospitals, speaks to Express about the cause, signs, symptoms and treatment of TB.

Excerpts:

What causes tuberculosis?

Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium causes TB. It is spread through the air from person to person when people with TB affecting the lungs cough, sneeze, spit, laugh or talk. TB is contagious, but it is not easy to catch. The chances of catching TB from someone you live or work with are much higher than from a stranger. Most people with active TB who have received appropriate treatment for at least two weeks are no longer contagious. Since antibiotics began to be used to fight TB, some strains have become resistant to drugs. Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) arises when an antibiotic fails to kill all of the bacteria that it targets, with the surviving bacteria developing resistance to that antibiotic and often others at the same time. MDR-TB is treatable and curable only with the use of very specific anti-TB drugs, which are often limited or not readily available. In 2012, around 4,50,000 people developed MDR-TB.

Who is at risk?

People with compromised immune systems are most at risk of developing active TB. HIV suppresses the immune system, making it harder for the body to control TB bacteria. People who are infected with both HIV and TB are around 20-30per cent more likely to develop active TB than those who do not have HIV. Tobacco use has also been found to increase the risk of developing active TB. Over 20% of TB cases worldwide are related to smoking.

What are the signs and symptoms of tuberculosis?

While latent TB is symptomless, the symptoms of active TB include coughing, sometimes with mucus or blood, chills, fatigue, fever, loss of weight, loss of appetite and night sweats. TB usually affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body. When TB occurs outside of the lungs, the symptoms can vary accordingly. Without treatment, TB can spread to other parts of the body through the bloodstream.

What are the tests and diagnosis of tuberculosis?

It is likely that a health care provider will use a stethoscope to listen to the lungs during breathing and check the lymph nodes for swelling. They will also ask about symptoms and medical history. TB is most commonly diagnosed via a skin test involving an injection into the forearm. The most common diagnostic test for TB is a skin test where a small injection of PPD tuberculin, an extract of the TB bacterium, is made just below the inside forearm. The injection site should be checked after 2-3 days, and if a hard, red bump has swollen up then it is likely that TB is present. Unfortunately, the skin test is not 100 per cent accurate and has been known to give incorrect positive and negative readings. However, there are other tests that are available to diagnose TB. Blood tests, chest X-rays and sputum tests can all be used to test for the presence of TB bacteria, and may been used alongside a skin test.