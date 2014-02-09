Taking exception to the proposed special package to Seemandhra, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Etela Rajender said if a package needs to be given it should be to the backward regions in Telangana.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, the TRS leader said for long, under the colonial yoke of Seemandhra rulers, Telangana had suffered and several parts of it still remain backward even after more than six decades of Independence. Except for Hyderabad, no other region had developed in Telangana and should the Centre decided to give a package, it should be given to Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts, he said.

He demanded that lawmakers in Delhi not make Hyderabad a common capital, but provide concessions with regard to educational opportunities in Hyderabad. He also wanted the issue of migrant labour from Telangana to Middle East be addressed, along with irrigation water and sufficient funds for the development of the new state.

Explaining the importance of coal and Singareni company to Telangana, the TRS leader said in the new state, every effort would be made to bring back the past glory to Singareni and make it the most modern organisation in the country. He appealed to Singareni workers to elect TRS-affiliated workers union under Kengarla Mallaiah as their representative.

Another TRS MLA, Chennamaneni Ramesh, found fault with BJP senior leader M Venakaiah Naud for demanding special packages and concessions for Seemandhra and accused him of acting as a regional leader rather than a national leader. He wondered how the BJP leader can justify his demand while a majority of Telangana people are subjected to discrimination and negligence. If any package is to be given, it should be for the new state of Telangana, he said.