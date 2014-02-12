Revenue minister N Raghveera Reddy has urged chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy to take measures for withdrawal of cases registered against the youth who participated in the Telangana and Samaikyandhra agitations.

In a letter written on Tuesday, the minister said several cases were registered against the unemployed youth who were preparing for competitive examinations and students pursuing higher education. A majority of them appeared or were appearing for interviews and getting selected for government jobs. However, during police verification the cases against them were jeopardising their academic or employment prospects, he said.