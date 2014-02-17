The increase in agriculture operations, especially sowing of paddy crop, forced the authorities of the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) to impose power cuts in the beginning of the summer itself.

The denizens, however, are more worried over the power cuts in summer. Apart from mercury levels, which are increasing gradually, the spurt in agricultural activities depending on electric pump sets, are resulting in the early power cuts.

‘’Though, the government suggested the farmers not to take up paddy cultivation during this time of the year, many of the farmers ignored this. With most farmers depending on electric bores for irrigating fields, it is causing gap between availability and demand of electricity, forcing us to adopt load relief measures,’’ APSPDCL chairman and managing director HY Dora told the Express.

Since the first week of January, agricultural operations picked up momentum in various parts under the jurisdiction of APSPDCL (Krishna, Guntur, Prakasham, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts). As a result, the gap between the availability and demand gradually getting increased and power cuts became immense. As of now, there is a demand of 290 million units against the availability of 260 to 270 million units and having a gap from 20 million units to 30 million units, for which load relief measures were brought into force.

However, the officials are expecting that there is a possibility of the demand crossing 300 million units in the coming days, which indicates the necessity for increasing the power cut slots.

But, with the works of the Genco power plant units, which commenced at Krishnapatanam port coming to an end, the officials are expecting to overcome the problem to some extent.

‘’In the two plants being constructed to produce 800 MW each, the works of one of the plants is already completed and is under work commissioning tests. So we are hoping to get at least 300 MW from that plant, which will give some relief in the coming days,’’ Dora said.