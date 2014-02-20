The people of Vijayawada voluntarily shut down Wednesday, in a silent but glaring rebuke to the Centre and local representatives that have made high promises to fight for the unification of the state.

The bandh call, given by the YSRC, has evoked good response in Vijayawada city and in Krishna as all commercial establishments remained closed and RTC buses were off the roads.

The bandh went off peacefully in the region as all commercial establishments, educational institutions voluntarily participated in it.