Giving respite from rising day temperatures, there might be some rain in the coming days. Met officials in the city have predicted some showers or even thundershowers around Sivaratri.

M Narasimha Rao of the Hyderabad Meteorology Centre said as a result of easterly and south-easterly winds blowing over the state, isolated rains are expected till February 28. He said regions apart from Telangana will mostly remain dry.

The change in weather is due to formation of upper air circulations over Madhya Pradesh, which is expected to form a trough over Telangana. The showers might turn into thundershowers if the day temperatures further rise to above 35 degrees, he said.

The showers are expected to bring down temperatures in the city and in the region. Met officials have also warned of steady rise in day temperatures to above normal levels from March 1.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were recorded at 32 and 20.1 degrees C respectively on Sunday. In the state, the maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees was recorded at Hanamkonda in Telangana and and the minimum of 16.5 degrees at Arogyavaram in Rayalaseema.

The minimum temperatures fell at one or two places over Rayalaseema, changed a little over Telangana and rose appreciably at a few places over Coastal Andhra. They were below normal at one or two places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, but above normal at places over Telangana.