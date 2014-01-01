Rs 250 cr for Peddapalli to Nizamabad Rail Line

Express News service By

Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar said here on Tuesday that about Rs 250 crore was sanctioned for the on-going Peddapalli-Nizamabad railway line.

Speaking to newsmen at the party office, he spoke about the developmental works in the district. He claimed that he ensured a bi-weekly train between Tirupati and Karimangar and a special train for Sabarimala, Karimnagar reservation counter was revamped and Husnabad and Jammikunta railway stations made model railway stations.

He said the long cherished dream of modernisation of powerloom sector was also fulfilled with the launch of the special scheme at the cost of Rs 45 crore in Sircilla.