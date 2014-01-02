Gitam Prof’s Chip for Longer Battery Life

Express News Service By

A cell phone battery that enables a mobile phone to work for about 13 hours might sound impossible in near future. But an assistant professor I Sreenivasa Rao from electronic and communication engineering department of GITAM University has achieved this amazing feat and won several awards for the same.

As part of the applied research activity, Sreenivasa Rao developed a low power VLSI Chip which helps the mobile phone users for extended battery life at a lower cost. This is based on his research project ‘Ultra Low Power Memory Design Methodologies in Nanoscale Technologies.’

His research findings have been published in various international journals and he received the best research paper award in IEEE International Conference held in Chennai recently.

Currently, the cell phone users demand more features and a long battery life at a lower cost. About 90 per cent users demand longer talk period and stand-by time as primary features in their cell phones, while top 3G requirement for operators is power efficiency.

In a release, Rao claimed that his design increases the battery’s life in cell phones. The power consumption in the VLSI circuits can be reduced to a large extent and the charging capacity of the cell phone battery can stand up to 13 hours in the smartphones.