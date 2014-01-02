Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gitam Prof’s Chip for Longer Battery Life

A cell phone battery that enables a mobile phone to work for about 13 hours might sound impossible in near future.

Published: 02nd January 2014 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2014 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

A cell phone battery that enables a mobile phone to work for about 13 hours might sound impossible in near future. But an assistant professor I Sreenivasa Rao from electronic and communication engineering department of GITAM University has achieved this amazing feat and won several awards for the same.

As part of the applied research activity, Sreenivasa Rao developed a low power VLSI Chip which helps the mobile phone users for extended battery life at a lower cost. This is based on his research project ‘Ultra Low Power Memory Design Methodologies in Nanoscale Technologies.’

His research findings have been published in various international journals and he received the best research paper award in IEEE International Conference held in Chennai recently.

Currently, the cell phone users  demand more features and a long battery life at a lower cost. About 90 per cent users demand longer talk period and stand-by time as primary features in their cell phones, while top 3G requirement for operators is power efficiency.

In a release, Rao claimed that his design increases the battery’s life in cell phones. The power consumption in the VLSI circuits can be reduced to a large extent and the charging capacity  of the cell phone battery can stand up to 13 hours in the smartphones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp