YSR Congress legislators, led by floor leader YS Vijayalakshmi, submitted a petition to Assembly speaker N Manohar on Saturday opposing the proposed bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh under Rule 167 of the Business Rules of the Assembly.

The legislators wondered why the draft of the AP Reorganisation Bill-2013 was introduced in the Assembly without obtaining the consent of the House on the division of AP. They also said the draft bill was prepared in great haste and sent to the legislature for its views without even mentioning the bill’s objectives and reasons and without providing any background information on any of the important issues.

Stating that it clearly showed that the Centre did not want any informed discussion and debate on issues that directly impact the lives of over 8.40 crore people of the state, the YSRC MLAs said such practice would set a new dangerous precedent of dividing any state without having to obtain the consent of the people by way of a resolution by that state Assembly.

“We would like to submit that we have already submitted affidavits to the President conveying our opposition to division of the state,” they told the speaker.

The YSRC vehemently opposes division of AP as it is being initiated not only against the established constitutional conventions and federal spirit which has since been declared as a basic feature of the Constitution but also because it results in an absolutely unjust division of the state from the point of view of the people of Seemandhra,” they said.

“It is perplexing as to how the Centre thought it fit to take up only the Telangana issue, ignoring all other similar demands. Why is the ruling party at the Centre, which has virtually lost people’s mandate in the country, is bifurcating the state at the fag end of its ten-year rule?” the YSRC MLAs asked in their petition.