A group of pro-Telangana students on Monday clashed with police in the Osmania University campus here after they were prevented from taking out a rally towards the state Assembly. Three students were injured in the incident.

Around 10:30 a.m., as many as 50 students including women took out a rally from OU Arts College to the Assembly demanding Telangana state unconditionally. As the rally reached the NCC gate, police detained the protesters on the gounds that restrictions were imposed and no rallies would be allowed in the city.

The protesting students indulged in heavy stone pelting on the security forces who responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse them. In the incident, three student received mild injures.

The students wanted to lay siege to the Assembly as part of ‘Chalo Assembly’ programme seeking discussion on the T bill in the Aassembly.

However, the police foiled their attempts.