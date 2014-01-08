Parties Come Around to Debate T-bill

Express News Service By

It appears that the debate on draft Telangana Bill might begin after all. Telangana and Seemandhra legislators have decided to facilitate debate on the Bill, but have tricks up their sleeve to jeopardise each other’s objective.

After not allowing discussion in the Assembly, the lawmakers from Seemandhra have changed their stand. They have arrived at the opinion that discussing the Bill is in their interest and could be used to express their opposition to state division.

Telangana legislators have also decided to allow the debate. However, if the Speaker puts any clause in the draft Bill to voting, they want to stall the proceedings. They have also decided to submit amendments to the clauses in a single form, instead of each MLA giving letters separately. This is at variance with the opinion of some MLAs who want the Speaker to drop the proposal of inviting amendments.

There is a feeling among Congress Seemandhra leaders that if discussion does not take place, the Bill may be returned to the President without expressing any views. If this happens, it would jeopardise interests of Seemandhra.