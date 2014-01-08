Home States Andhra Pradesh

Parties Come Around to Debate T-bill

It appears that the debate on draft Telangana Bill might begin after all. Telangana and Seemandhra legislators have decided to facilitate debate on the Bill, but have tricks up their sleeve to jeopardise each other’s objective.

Published: 08th January 2014 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2014 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

It appears that the debate on draft Telangana Bill might begin after all. Telangana and Seemandhra legislators have decided to facilitate debate on the Bill, but have tricks up their sleeve to jeopardise each other’s objective.

After not allowing discussion in the Assembly, the lawmakers from Seemandhra have changed their stand. They have arrived at the opinion that discussing the Bill is in their interest and could be used to express their opposition to state division.

Telangana legislators have also decided to allow the debate. However, if the Speaker puts any clause in the draft Bill to voting, they want to stall the proceedings. They have also decided to submit amendments to the clauses in a single form, instead of each MLA giving letters separately. This is at variance with the opinion of some MLAs who want the Speaker to drop the proposal of inviting amendments.

 There is a feeling among Congress Seemandhra leaders that if discussion does not take place, the Bill may be returned to the President without expressing any views. If this happens, it would jeopardise interests of Seemandhra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp