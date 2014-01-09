Azad Hopeful of AP Division Before Polls, Favours Discussion on T-Bill

Express News Service By

Union health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had earlier handled the Congress affairs of the state, made light of the speculation that chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy might float his own political party.

“Kiran Reddy is the Congress chief minister. Why will he launch another political party?” was the terse reply from Azad when reporters had sought his view on the possibility of the chief minister floating a new party.

The Union minister said he was hopeful that the T-state would be formed before the 2014 general polls.

He also exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh Assembly would conclude its debate on the T-bill before Jan 23, the deadline set by the President.

He called upon lawmakers to discuss the bill in the Assembly and express their views. Azad was in Hyderabad on Wednesday to deliver PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Lecture at a seminar organised by a media house.

During his visit, the AICC point man paid a visit to Gandhi Bhavan, Congress state headquarters, here.

Apart from PCC chief Botcha Satyanarayana, Congress heavyweights from Telangana, such as former PCC boss D Srinivas, deputy chief minister C Damodara Rajanarasimha, panchayat raj minister K Jana Reddy and deputy speaker Mallu Batti Vikramarka met Azad separately. Former ministers P Sabita Indra Reddy and DL Ravindra Reddy, and MPs Ponnam Prabhakar, Suresh Shetkar and Anjan Kumar Yadav also met the Union minister.

According to sources, all these leaders tried to apprise him of the progress on the T-bill in the Assembly.

Telangana Congress leaders are understood to have complained against the attitude of the chief minister towards the bill, who they said was trying to prolong the debate with the help of Seemandhra MLAs only to seek extension of time from the President. Srinivas exuded confidence that the T-bill would be adopted by Parliament in its ensuing session, in February.