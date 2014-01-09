Home States Andhra Pradesh

Azad Hopeful of AP Division Before Polls, Favours Discussion on T-Bill

Union health minister made light of the speculation that chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy might float his own political party.

Published: 09th January 2014 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2014 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Azad_EPS

Union health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had earlier handled the Congress affairs of the state, made light of the speculation that chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy might float his own political party.

“Kiran Reddy is the Congress chief minister. Why will he launch another political party?” was the terse reply from Azad when reporters had sought his view on the possibility of the chief minister floating a new party.

The Union minister said he was hopeful that the T-state would be formed before the 2014 general polls.

He also exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh Assembly would conclude its debate on the T-bill before Jan 23, the deadline set by the President.

He called upon lawmakers to discuss the bill in the Assembly and express their views. Azad was in Hyderabad on Wednesday to deliver PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Lecture at a seminar organised by a media house.

During his visit, the AICC point man paid a visit to Gandhi Bhavan, Congress state headquarters, here.

Apart from PCC chief Botcha Satyanarayana, Congress heavyweights from Telangana, such as former PCC boss D Srinivas, deputy chief minister C Damodara Rajanarasimha, panchayat raj minister K Jana Reddy and deputy speaker Mallu Batti Vikramarka met Azad separately. Former ministers P Sabita Indra Reddy and DL Ravindra Reddy, and MPs Ponnam Prabhakar, Suresh Shetkar and Anjan Kumar Yadav also met the Union minister.

gna.PNG 

According to sources, all these leaders tried to apprise him of the progress on the T-bill in the Assembly.

Telangana Congress leaders are understood to have complained against the attitude of the chief minister towards the bill, who they said was trying to prolong the debate with the help of Seemandhra MLAs only to seek extension of time from the President. Srinivas exuded confidence that the T-bill would be adopted by Parliament in its ensuing session, in February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What will be in store for Amaravati in 2019
Governor Banwarilal Purohit flags of New Indian Express-UP Government Kumbh Mela float
Gallery
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp