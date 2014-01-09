Home States Andhra Pradesh

Getting Assembly Opinion Means Voting, Asserts CM

Kiran Reddy says no precedent of Centre dividing a state when Assembly opposed it

Published: 09th January 2014

Eliciting the opinion of the House on the State Reorganisation Bill-2013 is nothing but putting the draft bill to voting, chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy said on Wednesday. There was no precedent of the Centre dividing a state when the opinion of the Assembly was against it.

Replying to questions at a news conference here, Kiran Reddy said: “What is the opinion of the House? It is but the collective opinion of the members.” To substantiate his argument, he said when the House takes up a bill, procedures and conventions are considered. “If the opinion of the House has no bearing on its introduction in Parliament, why should the President refer the draft bill to the AP Assembly in the first place? It could have as well been sent to Tamil Nadu or Karnataka Assembly,” he said.

The chief minister maintained that voting takes place whenever a bill is tabled in a House. “It happens everywhere. How else do you take the opinion of the House?” he asked.

Urging YSRC and the TDP to come out with their opinion on the draft bill in the Assembly, he said if they do not speak out, it would be counterproductive. “Not giving opinion would definitely lead to division of state. If you give your opinion, it would have its value and weight at the time of the bill’s introduction in Parliament,” Kiran Reddy argued.

Asked if he, as the leader of the House, would move a resolution against state division as has happened in Bihar, the chief minister said: “I will do what is necessary in the Assembly. Just sit back and watch,” he said.

Asked if he would seek more time for sending the opinion of the House, the chief minister said first discussion has take place. “Then, if necessary, extension of time could be sought,” he said.

The chief minister came down heavily on YSRC for changing its opinions frequently. “If you speak in the Assembly, then the opinion that you express would be considered final. You have said in the past that you have no objection if Article 3 is invoked and the state divided. Now you say taking part in discussion would mean accepting division. In fact, if you do not take part in the discussion, it would mean you are helping division of the state,” the chief minister said.

