Digvijaya Singh Ready to Appear Before Andhra Assembly

Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh Friday denied that he said there will be no voting on Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Bill, 2013, in the state assembly.



He told reporters in the national capital that if he was summoned by the state assembly for alleged breach of privilege, he was ready to appear before the assembly and give clarification.



"I am a democratic person. I can apologise to the assembly if they feel I have said anything wrong," he said.



The Congress leader was responding to queries about a breach of privilege notice moved against him in the assembly by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).



The TDP claimed that Digvijaya Singh through his remark that there would be no voting on the bill, committed breach of members' privileges.



The Congress leader, who is in-charge of party affairs in the state, clarified that he only called for debate on the bill as in the absence of debate, members would lose an opportunity to express their views.



The TDP legislators, who gave a breach of privilege notice to Speaker N. Manohar, also alleged that Digvijaya Singh tried to influence the proceedings in the legislature by announcing the possible dates of the commencement of the debate.