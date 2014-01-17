AP Files SLP in SC against Brijesh Tribunal Award

Express News Service By

The state government on Thursday filed special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal Award on sharing of Krishna waters.

The state government in its SLP wanted the apex court to review the award of the Tribunal, as it would do injustice to the state in Krishna waters.

The state government will argue that the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal should take 75 per cent dependability in distributing Krishna waters among three states.

The state government is of the opinion that the tribunal encroached upon the matters falling within the exclusive sphere of legislature by assuming the jurisdiction of the Parliament, as it framed Krishna Waters Decision-Implementation Board (KWDIB).

The state government will also argue that the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal reopened the issues settled by the Bachawat Tribunal. The Bachawat Tribunal adopted 75 per cent dependability in distributing the waters and the same was an internationally approved formula. But, the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal reopened it and took only 65 per cent dependability.

The Inter State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956 clearly stated that any dispute settled by the past Tribunals should not be reopened. Despite this, the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal altered the dependability factor by introducing 65 per cent dependability. Brijesh Kumar Tribunal allocated 1,005 tmc water to State, which includes surplus waters.

Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy recently convened an all-party meeting and decided to file the SLP in the apex court. Till the case in the apex court was cleared, the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal award would not be implemented. This was the only solace to the state.