MP Denies Acquiring Land Illegally

TDP MP and industrialist Nama Nageswara Rao on Tuesday refuted the allegation of YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy that he had acquired prime land near Kukatpally illegally.

Speaking to reporters at NTR Bhavan here, Rao said the land acquired by him was won by him in a open bidding through newspaper advertisement and he has all the document with him. “I have paid the entire amount of `40 crore through cheque to the Housing Board,” he said.

“Despite paying the whole amount, the government till now had not handed over the land to me. In fact, the government cheated me by claiming that the land has clear title,” he alleged.