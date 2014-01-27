Deputy chief minister Damodara Raja Narasimha has found fault with chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy over giving notice to Speaker N Manohar for a resolution rejecting the T-bill even after seeking an extension from President Pranab Mukheerjee.

Speaking to mediapersons, after inspecting the construction of new Congress party office here on Sunday, he said, “When 42 days were given to the state Assembly to discuss the bill, half of the time was wasted without carrying out any business. Then, he (chief minister) sought an extension. Now, after keeping mum all these days he gave the notice to the Speaker for sending the bill back to the Centre; it is irresponsible.”

He demanded that the chief minister step down immediately as he is acting against the party high command’s decision to carve out Telangana. “All this while enjoying the power bestowed on him by the high command. He has become a conspirator,” he lashed out.

Despite the hurdles created by integrationists, Telangana state would soon become a reality. “Whether or not the Assembly discusses the draft bill, or whether it is sent back, Parliament will approve the bill in its upcoming session in February and Telangana will be formed,” he said.