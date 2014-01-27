Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ramdev's Bharat Swabhiman to Contest Lok Sabha Polls in State, Looking for Allies

Bharat Swabhiman, floated by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state and hopes to win 10 seats on its own and 25 in alliance with like-minded parties.

Published: 27th January 2014 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2014 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga-guru-Baba-Ramdev

Revealing this at a press conference here on Sunday, Ramdev said smaller states provided administrative convenience and facilitated faster development. Backing the demand for a separate Telangana state he wanted the central government to render equal justice to Seemandhra.

“Division of the state could lead to certain problems and throw up  issues which should be addressed through discussions by adopting a broad approach. It should not lead to division of people but foster unity based on equal justice and opportunity,” he said.

Ramdev, who attended a meeting of Yoga teachers of Patanjali Yog Samithi and active workers of Bharat Swabhiman at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam here earlier, accused the government of trying to divide the state quickly before the Lok Sabha polls. “This is nothing but vote-bank politics. What were they doing all these five years? They could have formed Telangana state much earlier,’’ he said.

Endorsing Narendra Modi as the ‘much-needed’ choice for prime ministership, Ramdev said it was unfortunate that certain political parties were creating fear of Modi among Muslims and said Muslims would prosper more as Modi assured all-round development of the country in the next five years by means of education and employment. Stressed the need for a strong leadership to root out corruption and Naxalism, and bring back the black money stashed away abroad, he remarked, “The Congress has, in less than 60 years, looted this country more than the Mughals and the British had done in the last 1,000 years.” 

Ramdev criticised the recent antics of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal which created problems for the people of Delhi. Because of his indifference, his popularity graph has fallen steeply, he noted.

