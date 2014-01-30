Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sanders Smuggler Killed

The joint forces of forest wing officials and police came face-to-face with red sanders smugglers on Wednesday and a smuggler was gunned down by the escort police party near Bommajikonda in Seshachalam forest.

According to forest officials, the parties heard sounds of trees getting axed from a nearby location. The search parties noticed 50 smugglers felling trees. The smugglers rained stones on them resulting in injuries to an RSI, Murali. The police opened fire on the smugglers, killing one. ENS

