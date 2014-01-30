Sanders Smuggler Killed

The joint forces of forest wing officials and police came face-to-face with red sanders smugglers on Wednesday and a smuggler was gunned down by the escort police party near Bommajikonda in Seshachalam forest.

Published: 30th January 2014 08:42 AM | Last Updated: 30th January 2014 08:42 AM