VIJAYAWADA: CPM general secretary Prakash Karat has said that to repay the corporate bigwigs who have brought him to power, PM Narendra Modi is weakening the public sector and opening the doors for foreign investment in various sectors.

Karat was in Vijayawada to participate in CPM stalwart Makineni Basavapunnayya’s centenary celebrations Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karat said that capitalists and RSS had worked in tandem since 2012 to make Modi the PM to further their cause and had used the media extensively and succeeded in it. Now, while neo-liberal policies were implemented within a month of BJP assuming power, Gujarat style religious fanaticism was being spread all over India. Prakash Karat pointed out that Modi was even interfering with the judiciary. Expelling Gopal Subramanian, who acted as amicus curiae in Amit Shah’s case from Supreme Court Collegium, is an example.

He criticised the Trinamool Congress for resorting to physical attacks on CPM workers in West Bengal and said he would work for uniting the Communist parties. CPM state secretary P Madhu, who was present on the occasion, demanded that CM N. Chandrababu Naidu waive farm loans without unnecessary delay.

CPM central committee members Paturu Ramaiah, state executive members Y Venkateswara Rao, district secretary R Raghu and city secretary Ch Babu Rao were present.