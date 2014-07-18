VIJAYAWADA: BJP state executive member and former minister Yerneni Sita Devi has demanded that Bhadrachalam, which belonged to the Andhra region before 1956, be merged with Andhra Pradesh and that Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao come to talks with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to sort out the issues related to fee reimbursement scheme.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here Thursday, Sita Devi alleged that KCR was trying to create problems for AP students by putting their academic careers in jeopardy.

“His decision to implement the reimbursement scheme only for the students whose parents had settled in Telangana before the year 1956 is unfair. Fee reimbursement is a boon to a lot of students who cannot afford education. If a clear decision is not taken at the earliest, the students who have finished their courses this year will lose an academic year due to the delay,” she added.

She alleged that KCR was callous in his approach to AP students and demanded that Bhadrachalam be brought back to Andhra Pradesh if 1956 was the cut off year to decide the nativity.

“Before 1956, Bhadrachalam, Aswaraopet and other ‘parganas’ in Godavari district belonged to Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, we demand that all of them be brought back into the fold of Andhra Pradesh,” she added.

Sita Devi also said that Polavaram was a lifeline project to the state and that Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu was behind the Centre granting it to the state. “Neither Jairam Ramesh nor Chiranjeevi of the Congress party had fought for the Polavaram project. It was Venkaiah Naidu, who represented and strongly supported the state in the Rajya Sabha,” she explained.