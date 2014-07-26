VISAKHAPATNAM: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) chairman-cum-managing director P Madhusudan, while complimenting the Generating Nurturing Acquiring Novel Assets (GNANA) award winners, said that the awards reflect the shining example of competitiveness among the employees in the plant, making this statement at the GNANA rewards recognition function organised by the Corporate Strategic Management (CSM) department of the RINL at its Technical Training Institute here Thursday.

Director (operations) Umesh Chandra emphasised that good work should be continued and experiential knowledge in the company should be applied more effectively so as to shorten the learning curve in stabilisation of newly commissioned units and realising the growth ambitions of the company.

Executive directors GN Murthy (finance) and SS Kumar (business development and CSM) distributed certificates to individuals and teams for their contribution towards various aspects of knowledge management in the company.

Executives were recognised for their inventiveness in their projects for which the company filed patent applications which have been published as case studies and for promoting collaborative knowledge sharing to solve critical problems.