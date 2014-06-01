Chief Secretaries, DGPs Named for Telangana and Residual AP

PTI By

HYDERABAD: day ahead of the separate Telangana state coming into existence, Chief Secretaries and DGPs have been appointed for Telangana and residual Andhra Pradesh today.

Chief Secretary P K Mohanty issued separate government orders here today appointing senior IAS officers Krishna Rao and Rajiv Sharma as chief secretaries of (new) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively.

With Mohanty taking voluntary retirement from today, Krishna Rao has been given full charge as Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Tomorrow (June 2) happens to be the "appointed day" when Telangana would come into existence as the 29th state of India. Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao would also assume the office of Chief Minister of Telangana tomorrow.

Meanwhile, senior IPS officers J V Ramudu and Anurag Sharma have been made DGPs of (new) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. Anurag Sharma shall officiate as in-charge Director General of Police for Telangana until the DGP is appointed through the Union Public Service Commission process, a government order said.

Ramudu shall officiate as in-charge Director General of Police for the residual state of Andhra Pradesh until a DGP is appointed through the UPSC process, another government order said.

Separate government orders were also issued today for provisional allotment of staff to Telangana and the residual state Andhra Pradesh.

The government order stated that all employees of local, district, zonal and multi-zonal cadres in Telangana and residual Andhra Pradesh would be allotted to their respective states.