VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of both Krishna and Guntur districts are leaving no stone unturned to make the swearing-in ceremony of the AP CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu a grand success.

While the district officials are trying to coordinate with the local officers and others, the state-level officers are also physically inspecting the arrangements.

They want to ensure that there will be no inconvenience to the VIPs as well as the people who attend the ceremony which is being organised as a prestigious event by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

As a part of this, commissioner of information and public relations Dana Kishore inspected the arrangements being made for the swearing-in ceremony and also held a review meeting with the officials of Krishna and Guntur districts in Vijayawada Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony were being made on war-footing as there was not enough time left and asked the officials to work hard to make the event a grand success.

He asked the officials to prepare the list of press reporters and photographers who would cover the event and concentrate on VVIP enclosures as a large number of prominent dignitaries were attending the swearing-in ceremony.

While several CMs and Central ministers are attending the ceremony as guests, more than 40,000 TDP workers and about five lakh people are expected to turn up for the event on Sunday.

The electricity officials are laying special power lines besides arranging generators to see that there will be no power problem at the venue which is 20 km from Vijayawada city.

Meanwhile, Roads and Buildings principal secretary D Syam Babu, senior IAS officer Navin Mittal and Krishna district collector M Raghunandana Rao held a review meeting with the liaisoning officers at the Collector’s Camp Office here and asked the officials to see that there would be no discrepancies in receiving the VVIPs as several chief ministers and Union ministers are attending the function.

Krishna district collector M Raghunandan Rao said that a special cell to oversee the issues related to the programme will be opened at the Collector’s Camp Office and will be headed by joint collector J Murali.