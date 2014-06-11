KADAPA: Generation of 420 mw electricity came to a halt in the third and fourth units of Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) located at Kalamala in Muddanur mandal due to shortage of coal. However, officials attributed the same to a technical snag.

The RTPP consists of five units having a capacity to generate 1,050 mw power and the required quantity of coal to generate power is being supplied from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to the power plant for a long time.

Though the SCCL is expected to supply coal to RTPP till 2030 as per the agreement struck between them, coal supply is not up to the expected extent after the State bifurcation and as a result the coal stock yards in the plant became empty.

For the generation of power from all the five units, each with a capacity to generate 210 mw power, 15,000 to 16,500 tonnes of coal stock is required. But with the SCCL failing to cater to the need for some time, power production is not going on as per the maximum capacity.

Though experts cautioned about the coal shortage problem and also about the necessity for taking up alternative arrangements, the government failed in taking up the required steps so far and the negligence now brought the power production to a grinding halt in two units of the RTPP effecting generation of power.

However, officials of the RTPP maintained that power generation got affected in both the units only due to a technical snag. The shortage of production, subsequently hit the power supply in the entire district from Monday night putting the people to a lot of inconvenience with the electricity officials imposing unofficial power cuts.

Similarly, farmers, unaware of the power supply timings are spending their whole time at their motor sheds in agriculture fields.