VISAKHAPATNAM: With a view to clear the extra rush of passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) will run special express trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad starting next month.

The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Express (train no. 08503) will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays from July 7 to September 29 (13 trips) at 7.05 pm and reach Secunderabad the next day at 7.50 am. In the return direction, the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Express (08504) will leave Secunderabad on Tuesdays from July 8 to September 30 (13 trips) at 4.30 pm and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 6.30 am.

In addition to this, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Express (08501) will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays from July 1 to September 30 (14 trips) at 11 pm and reach Secunderabad the next day at 11.45 am.

In the return direction, the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Express (08502) will leave Secunderabad on Wednesdays from July 2 to October 1 (14 trips) at 4.30 pm and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 6.45 am.