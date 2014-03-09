Union minister S Jaipal Reddy on Saturday advised TRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao against announcing the names of candidates to contest the Assembly seats being held by the Congress in case of an alliance between the two parties.

Reddy, who took exception to KCR going ahead with announcing TRS candidates, suggested to him to bear in mind that both the Congress and the TRS were partners in securing Telangana state.

Though Congress leaders in the Telangana region were exercising restraint, TRS leaders were making provocative comments which did not auger well if the two parties were to work together, he said.

Jaipal Reddy claimed that the Congress had the necessary strength to contest elections on its own and did snot need anyone’s support.

“In fact, Congress workers too want the party to go it alone but I want the TRS to think whether it is proper to cause a division in Telangana votes. The Congress high command will decide whether to have an alliance with TRS or not,” Reddy said.