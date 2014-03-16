Are you going to contest as an MP ? If so, from where ?

I will definitely contest and that too from Medak. I am confident of my victory as I have the blessings of the people of my constituency.

It is being said, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is most likely to contest for Lok Sabha from Medak. In case, there is an alliance between TRS and Congress party, most probably your party might give preference to KCR, in that case, where does it leaves you and your political future?

As of now, I am confident of contesting from Medak. In case there is an alliance, let us wait for what the party high command decides. As far as my political future is concerned, there is no problem. Since the beginning, I have been happy and sincere in politics and will continue to remain so in future.

Have you fulfilled all promises made during 2009 election campaigning?

During campaigning for the previous election in my constituency, people demanded the Akkannapeta-Medak railway line and solution to the drinking water problem. I made sure that Akkannapeta-Medak railway line got sanctioned. It was my proposal to extend the MMTS service to Patancheru and it also got sanctioned. However, the request for extension of Metro Rail to Sangareddy is pending with the Centre. I have spent 90 percent of my MP funds for drinking water schemes including borewells, overhead tanks. Efforts are now on for Manjeera water to the villages.

Now that Telangana State is formed, will people in Medak vote for TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who was at the forefront of the movement or would they side with Congress, which says it was the one which gave Telangana?

Real credit goes to the martyrs and their sacrifices. It was the students’ sacrifice that made Telangana possible and every section of society, employees and of course political parties have also contributed to the movement. You cannot single out a particular individual and attribute credit to him. Every one can wish, but the one who fulfills those wishes is the great person. The credit of giving Telangana State goes to Sonia Gandhi and none other. I strongly believe people will bless the Congress with success in the elections.

What assurances are you giving to people of your constituency?

I think it is too early for that. But, I can say one thing that the Congress, which ensured Telangana State was formed, will take up the mantle of rebuilding Telangana and taking it on the path of progress. It will ensure that the Pranahitha-Chevella project is made national and the need for drinking and irrigation water is taken care of.