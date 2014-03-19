If one is to believe some websites of state government departments, then N Kiran Kumar Reddy continues to be the chief minister even though he had resigned last month and the state is under President’s rule. Likewise, some MLAs are shown as ministers. For example, the websites of the tourism, and public health and municipal engineering department show Kiran as chief minister and Vatti Vasantha Kumar and M Maheedhar Reddy as ministers with pictures posted on them. Some departments, however, were quick enough to remove the photos of Kiran and ministers from their websites and replace them with those of governor ESL Narasimhan. There are some more departments which fail to update the websites at regular intervals. The officials concerned remained tight-lipped on the faux pas.