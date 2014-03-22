Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao has rolled up his sleeves for the poll battle and determined to keep Congress and TDP from taking credit for statehood to Telangana.

Rao, known for his aggressive attack on political opponents, targeted Telangana PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the key rivals for TRS in the ensuing Assembly polls.

The intention was clear. TRS which is going it alone in the ensuing elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha, has determined to win with two-thirds majority and form the first T-government. Rao claimed entire credit for Telangana state and isolated Congress at a press conference here on Friday. He predicted a landslide victory for the TRS.

‘’People have been watching what TRS did in the last 14 years,” Rao said while attacking the Congress leaders from Telangana for behaving as lackeys for Congress high command.

‘’The upcoming new year of Telugus is ‘Jaya’. The victory is reserved for TRS. No force can stop us,” Rao thundered.

The TRS chief blamed Congress leaders, especially TPCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, for rendering injustice to Telangana. For all the problems of Telangana, Congress and TDP were responsible, he alleged.

When the Centre tried to bring an ordinance to merge seven mandals in Khammam with Andhra, what were Congress leaders doing? They should spell out their stand now, Rao said.

“Congress leaders are claiming that they will come to power and develop Telangana. If they come to power, Telangana will not develop in the next 100 years. Congress ruled the state for 42 years and TDP 17 years. What did they do all these years?,” he questioned.