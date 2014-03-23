A 26-year-old woman software engineer was found murdered in the Guntur town of Andhra Pradesh today, barely two days after she had married a man from another community against her parents' wishes.

It was suspected that her parents P Hari Babu and Samrajyam strangulated her at the family's house, police said, adding both the parents were absconding.

P Deepthi, who was working at an IT firm here since 2010, was in love with her colleague Kiran Kumar. However, her parents opposed the affair, a senior police officer said.

But the two went ahead and got married on March 21 at the Arya Samaj temple here.

"Her parents took them to their native place in Guntur, telling the newly-wed couple that they had accepted the marriage and the couple only needed to perform some rituals at Guntur," the officer said.

At Guntur, the parents took the girl away while Kiran Kumar and his friends were asked to stay at a lodge.

"Kiran Kumar tried to call his wife on her cellphone this morning, and as there was no response, he alerted police who broke open the door of the house to find the woman lying dead on the bed. She had been strangulated with her chunri," said the officer.

Police have formed special teams to nab the absconding parents.