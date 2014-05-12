Countdown for the Assembly results in Seemandhra and Telangana will begin Monday with the counting of votes for civic and rural local bodies.

The counting of votes will be taken up on Monday and Tuesday for urban and rural local bodies respectively — the Assembly results will be out on May 16. The results of the local elections could hint at which way the wind is blowing in Telangana and Seemandhra. The State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes.

The enumeration of votes polled for the recent elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) will be taken up on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner P Ramakanth Reddy said Sunday that counting of votes for municipal bodies will begin at 8 a.m. Monday at 155 centres across the State.

Final results are expected by 12 noon. Similarly, the counting for panchayat bodies will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The polls for the urban and rural local bodies were held in March and April. But in view of the general elections, the court had directed the Election Commission to defer the announcement of their results.