VISAKHAPATNAM: The Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru Prasanthi Express was today delayed by over 90 minutes following a bomb threat call which turned out to be a false alarm, police said.

The train was detained at Duvvada station near here after police got a call at 1.15 pm from an anonymous person, who claimed explosives were planted in the train, which arrived at Visakhapatnam around 12.45 pm and departed at 1.05 pm, they said.

GRP and RRP personnel detained the train at Duvvada at 1.35 pm and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad along with a dog team was rushed to the station, a suburb of the city. "We checked the train, but nothing suspicious was found," Deputy Superintendent of Police (GRP), Visakhapatnam, S Venkata Rao said.

The train left for its onward journey after a 90- minute delay, he said.

This was the second such incident in Visakhapatnam in a week. On Tuesday night, a hoax bomb call had delayed the departure of Visakhapatnam-Mumbai LTT superfast train by nearly two hours.