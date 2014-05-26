HYDERABAD: City teen Malavath Poorna became the youngest female ever to scale Mount Everest when she reached the world’s tallest peak at 6 am on Sunday. Poorna, who is a month shy of turning 14, ran the last 100 metres to reach the summit point on the 52nd day of her trek. The Nizamabad resident was accompanied by Sadhanapally Anand Kumar, an 18-year-old from Khammam who reached the peak at 6.45 am.

Both students of the AP Social Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society (APSWREIS) hail from weaker sections of society. While Poorna’s parents work as agriculture labourers, Anand’s father works as a cycle mechanic.

Secretary of APSWREIS R S Praveen Kumar said locals were confident of Poorna success. “About 100 mountaineers participated in the trek but only 13 continued the journey, including the students. She spoke to us only for a few seconds to inform us that they were close to the peak. She had to put on her oxygen mask,” said Kumar, adding that it was Anand who hoisted the Indian flag and placed the photographs of B R Ambedkar and late IAS officer S R Sankaran on the peak.

Kumar added that the duo’s achievement was a morale booster for children who belong to below poverty line families. “Even the poorest will excel if given an opportunity. They should not consider themselves inferior to anybody. The society should not treat them as inferior,” Kumar added. Poorna and Anand, who embarked on the expedition on April 10, were scheduled to return to Mount Everest Base camp on Wednesday. They return to Hyderabad on June 2.

Poorna and Anand’s feat comes just over a month after an avalanche killed 16 Nepalese guides in the deadliest-ever accident on Mount Everest, spurring a virtual shutdown of the world’s tallest peak with some climbers calling off their trek.