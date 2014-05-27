With Telangana Chief Minister-designate K Chandrasekhara Rao resigning from his Medak Lok Sabha seat, political parties are getting ready for the inevitable by-election.

Rao, who was in Delhi on Monday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, sent his resignation letter to the Lok Sabha secretary general, retaining his Gajwel Assembly seat.

There is scramble within the TRS for the Medak seat as it is perceived that winning from there is very easy. This is because Rao won the seat with a victory margin of 3.97 lakh votes, defeating his nearest rival P Shravan Kumar Reddy.

According to sources, Rao had told K Prabhakar Reddy that he would field him for Medak since he would be vacating the seat to take over as the Telangana CM.

Prabhakar was interested in contesting the Dubbak Assembly seat, but Rao had to allot it to S Ramalinga Reddy at the request of his close confidants Desapati Srinivas and N Siddareddy. At that time, Rao reportedly told Prabhakar to hang on as he has plans to send him to the Lok Sabha.

The other TRS leader who has his eyes set on the Medak is party district president and former MLA R Satyanarayana, who earlier wanted to contest from Sangareddy Assembly seat. But Rao had to accommodate Chinta Prabhakar in that constituency. At that time, Rao had reportedly told Satyanarayana that he could make his candidate of choice as Zilla Parishad chairman (it is reserved for BC Woman) and asked him to have someone from his family contest ZPTC seat.

Satyanarayana had a relative win Kondapur ZPTC, but he is now having second thoughts. He appears to be interested in going to the Lok Sabha and has reportedly told Rao that he may be considered for Medak.

There is ex-IAS officer K V Ramanachary, who is also interested in contesting from Medak. After he joined the TRS, he was taken into the politburo and promised an important post.

TNGO president G Devi Prasada Rao is also in the race, sources said.