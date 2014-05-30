HYDERABAD: Differing with the Central government’s view to transfer seven mandals in Khammam district to the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh, CPI Telangana secretary Chada Venkata Reddy has said that it was against the wishes of people and demanded immediate repeal of the ordinance on Polavaram. Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, he said his party was not against the Polavaram project but wanted it to be redesigned.

“We are not against the project, after all the waters of Godavari should be harnessed. But, the height of the project should be brought down to avoid the seven mandals in Khammam district from being submerged. Moreover, the tribals who would get displaced with the move should be adequately compensated,” he added.

He took exception to K Chandrashekara Rao’s call for bandh in the region and suggested the latter to take up the issue with the Centre.

Similarly, CPI Andhra Pradesh in-charge Ramakarishna accused KCR of spreading enmity between the two states by making provocative statements. ‘’Instead of making statements that would severe the relations between people of two states, he should convince the Centre for resolving the issue in an amicable manner. Besides, what is the logic behind declaring a bandh instead of discussing the issue across the table,” he added.

Affirming that he was not against the project, he called for effective rehabilitation measures for tribals who will be affected.

‘‘It is important to have such a project because about 1300 to 4000 TMCs of water is being unutilised every year. But, the elected government in Telangana should genuinely support the displaced,” he pointed out.