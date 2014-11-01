VISAKHAPATNAM: Commissioner of central excise and service tax, Visakhapatnam, Anil G Shakkarwar has stressed the need to root out corruption in public life.

He was addressing the valedictory function of the Vigilance Awareness Week held at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Visakh Refinery, here Friday. Executive director, HPCL-VR, Gandham Sri Ganesh, said every individual should play a part in realising the objectives of the organisation.

General manager (HR) HPCL-VR ASV Ramanan explained about good governance and transparency in day-to-day activities of the organisation. Chief manager (vigilance) Ch Ratnakara Rao said there was a positive response to the activities carried out during the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Later, Shakkarwar gave away prizes to the winners in various competitions conducted during the week. He planted a sapling on the refinery premises to mark the occasion.