HYDERABAD: Alleging that the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh had failed to provide adequate relief to the victims of Hudhud, YSR Congress party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday met Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi and urged him to release the financial package announced by by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later speaking to reporters, Jagan said the minister heard him patiently and assured all possible help to the cyclone-hit North Andhra.

“AP government has completely failed in extending relief to the cyclone victims. We have exposed the inadequacies in extending relief in several interior villages,” he said.

Meanwhile, YSRC is preparing itself to expose the failures of the TDP government on a full scale.

The party has already chalked out agitational programmes for three months, including two-day hunger strike by party chief Jagan on January 6 and 7.