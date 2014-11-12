VIJAYAWADA: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Vijayawada regional centre, conducted various competitions for schoolchildren to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad here Tuesday.

Maulana Azad’s contribution to laying the foundation of education in independent India is recognised by celebrating his birthday as ‘National Education Day’ across India.

As many as 40 students participated in the essay writing competition on ‘Maulana Abul Kalam Azad - His life and Contribution to Indian Education’.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada west MLA Jaleel Khan paid rich tributes to Maulana Azad and said that the latter was instrumental in establishing India’s one of the finest institute like Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and higher education body like University Grants Commission (UGC).

Later, prizes were distributed to the students, who participated .