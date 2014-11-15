CHITTOOR : TTD’s officer on special duty P Seshadri, popularly known as ‘Dollar’ Seshadri, got a relief in the sensational missing TTD gold coins case.

Chittoor district IV Additional Court Judge Yugandhar on Friday, while pronouncing the final judgement in case, acquitted Seshadri, while holding another accused, TTD Shroff Venkata Chalapathi, guilty.

The Judge awarded three years imprisonment and `10,000 penalty to Venkata Chalapathi.

Tirumala, the popular hill shrine in Andhra Pradesh, was embroiled in a gold coin scam following the disappearance of 305 gold coins, worth over `15 lakh. The scam came into light on February 2, 2006.

Seshadri was incharge of the sale of gold dollars along with his routine temple duties, while temple Shroff Venkata Chalapathi is the cashier and vendor of gold and silver dollars, which bear an imprint of Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavathi.

At that time, in a general inspection, officials found that 2 gram and 5 gram gold dollars numbering 305 are missing. The TTD vigilance department filed a case.

Shroff Venkata Chalapathi, ‘Dollar’ Seshadri, and three others--deputy executive officer (general) R Prabhakar Reddy, deputy executive officer (local temples) A Vasudevan and superintendent of Peishkar office Ramachandra Reddy--were made accused in the case. After investigation, some of the names were deleted and the case came for trail in 2008.

The then TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer BV Ramana Kumar, who probed the case of missing gold dollars, had submitted his report on August 5, 2008, recommending stringent action against some of the temple trust board employees.

After the judgement was pronounced, Seshadri expressed happiness and said, “Antha Govindudi Daya” (It is all the grace of the Lord).