VISAKHAPATNAM: Three city colleges have signed a memorandum of understanding with the IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council NASSCOM (SSC NASSCOM) to integrate and offer Global Business Foundation Skills (GBFS) course developed by the latter as part of their respective curricula. The initiative is expected to help about 1,500 students in the first year by training them to become industry-ready.

The Indian IT-BPM (Business Process Management) industry currently employs about 31 lakh people directly and offers indirect employment to about 90 lakh people. As per NASSCOM’s research report ‘Perspective 2020’, the industry has a potential to create about three crore jobs (direct and indirect) by 2020.

On the occasion, SSC NASSCOM executive director and NASSCOM vice-president Sandhya Chintala said that collaborating with these colleges would help develop skilled workforce for the IT-BPM industry as it offers training to students and enhances their employment skills. “According to the National Skills Mission, about 50 crore professionals would need to be skilled by 2022 to make them employable. The skills gap needs to be addressed through comprehensive efforts at various levels, catering to different needs of society and the industry at large,” she said.

SSC NASSCOM will conduct ‘Train-the-Trainer’ programme for college faculty involved in the project, to give them a holistic view of the essential pedagogy highlighted in the initiative. Only trained faculty members will be able to train students on the GBFS programme. Under this MoU, SSC NASSCOM will also provide guidelines and recommendations related to aspects of the GBFS programme, such as faculty selection, student selection, infrastructure for training and evaluation. The colleges will conduct the NASSCOM Assessment of Competence (NAC) before and after the GBFS training, and mobilise the faculty to facilitate teaching-learning support for pursuance of the courses to enhance student employability.

Dr LB College director K Bhaskar Reddy, Gayatri Vidya Parishad College director Rehman and Mrs AVN College principal Vedula Perraju from Vishakhapatnam, participated in the MoU’s signing ceremony.