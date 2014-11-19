VISAKHAPATNAM: Now, Vizagites can some real quality time during weekends at the RK Beach. The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has come up with a new initiative of conducting special cultural programmes at the RK Beach during weekends and on public holidays to attract tourists. This apart, the special stalls and food courts arranged for the ‘Rejuvenation Vizag’ programme would continue to operate daily.

APTDC general manager Visakhapatnam G Bhima Shankar Rao said that cultural programmes like dances, skits and singing programmes would be conducted every Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays at the RK Beach. A stage would be set up for this purpose so that the traffic is not disturbed.

Like in Goa beaches, special food courts serving regional items like ‘Madugula Halwa’ and stalls selling handicraft materials would be kept available every day for tourists.

The APTDC is also planning to continue the speed boat services in the RK Beach and has directed the officials to inspect the area.

For now, the LED streetlights erected on the Beach Road are attracting many beach lovers. If these programmes too go well, it would be a major asset for the Visakhapatnam beach.